Heliot Ramos News: Doubles in defeat

Ramos went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

Ramos lined a double to right field in the ninth inning, logging an extra-base hit for a third straight game. The 26-year-old outfielder has reached base in five consecutive outings and has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 12 appearances, slashing .302/.348/.512 with 11 RBI, five runs scored and two longs balls in 46 plate appearances over the latter stretch. Overall, he's slashing .256/.301/.385 with 13 RBI, eight runs scored, four doubles and two home runs across 83 plate appearances in 21 games.