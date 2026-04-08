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Heliot Ramos News: Grabbing first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ramos is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

It's the first day off this season for Ramos, who is off to a dreadful start, having collected a .437 OPS and 40.8 percent strikeout rate in his first 12 contests. Jerar Encarnacion will play left field and bat sixth for the Giants against righty Aaron Nola.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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