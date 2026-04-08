Heliot Ramos News: Grabbing first day off
Ramos is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
It's the first day off this season for Ramos, who is off to a dreadful start, having collected a .437 OPS and 40.8 percent strikeout rate in his first 12 contests. Jerar Encarnacion will play left field and bat sixth for the Giants against righty Aaron Nola.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More