Heliot Ramos News: Hits three-run blast vs. Washington
Ramos went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI during the Giants' 10-5 win over the Nationals on Friday.
Ramos got the Giants on the board with a three-run home run off Zack Littell in the second inning, and the former was responsible for San Francisco's 10th and final run after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. Ramos has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has gone 9-for-34 (.265) with nine RBI.
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