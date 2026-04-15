Heliot Ramos News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Ramos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos will receive an evening off while the Giants make room in their starting outfield for their two new Triple-A call-ups, Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert. The 26-year-old saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 2-1 loss.