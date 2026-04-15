Heliot Ramos News: Hitting bench Wednesday
Ramos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ramos will receive an evening off while the Giants make room in their starting outfield for their two new Triple-A call-ups, Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert. The 26-year-old saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 2-1 loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early PotpourriYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 213 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More