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Heliot Ramos News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ramos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos will receive an evening off while the Giants make room in their starting outfield for their two new Triple-A call-ups, Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert. The 26-year-old saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 2-1 loss.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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