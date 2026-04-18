Heliot Ramos News: Homers again in win Saturday

Ramos went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, double, walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

After going homer-less over the first 19 games of the season, Ramos has gone deep in back-to-back games and has boosted his RBI total to 13 in the process. Ramos had a .185 average on April 3 but has gone 14-for-47 (.298) at the plate over his last 13 games to raise his slash line to .257/.304/.378 with the two homers, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and 5:25 BB:K across 79 trips to the plate. Ramos is striking out in 31.6 percent of his plate appearances after doing so at just a 22.7 percent clip during the 2025 campaign.