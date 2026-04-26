Heliot Ramos News: Homers in win

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Ramos hit a single in the sixth and launched a homer to right field in the eighth, giving the Giants a 5-1 lead. The 26-year-old has recorded at least one hit in seven of the last eight games, batting .379 with seven RBI, six runs scored, three long balls and three doubles in 32 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .277/.320/.426 with 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and three home runs across 100 plate appearances in 26 games.