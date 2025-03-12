Heliot Ramos News: Likely to bat leadoff vs. lefties

Ramos hit leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics in Cactus League play, and he is making a case to hit leadoff against lefties during the regular season, Shayna Rubin of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos hit leadoff against the Athletics' left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs in Tuesday's win, which could become a trend against lefty pitchers during the regular season, per Rubin. "Look at his numbers last year against lefty pitching and he's inspired to do it, too," manager Bob Melvin said. "We'll see where it goes." The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats in Cactus League play, and he has also recorded two stolen bases. Ramos is slated to serve as the club's everyday left fielder in 2025 after a successful 2024 campaign, during which he finished with a .269/.322/.469 slash line, 22 home runs and six steals over 121 outings. He finished with a .370/.439/.750 slash line and 10 home runs in 123 at-bats against lefties in 2024.