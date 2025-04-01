Heliot Ramos News: Logs another extra-base hit in win

Ramos went 1-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

The 25-year-old reached first on a fielder's choice in the second inning, and he stole second base before scoring on an RBI single from Wilmer Flores. Ramos later cracked a double to the left-field wall in the eighth frame, marking his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit to start the season. The 25-year-old is the first Giant to achieve that feat since Barry Bonds in 2002. Ramos has gotten off to a strong start at the plate this season, slashing .294/.294/.765 with four RBI, two home runs, two doubles and a stolen base across 17 plate appearances. He also holds the club's second-highest batting average behind Mike Yastrzemski (.444 in nine at-bats) thus far.