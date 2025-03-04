Heliot Ramos News: Making spring debut Tuesday

Ramos (oblique) is starting in left field and batting second Tuesday against the Padres in his Cactus League debut, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos has been slowed by an oblique injury early in camp, but he's progressed well and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The 25-year-old is slated to serve as the Giants' everyday left fielder in 2025 after popping 22 home runs over 121 games last season.