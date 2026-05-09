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Heliot Ramos News: Multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Ramos hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and doubled in the seventh before coming around to score. The 26-year-old outfielder has struggled in May, batting .179 with an RBI and a run scored in 28 plate appearances over seven outings this month. Overall, he's slashing .261/.295/.406 with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three long balls across 146 plate appearances this season.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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