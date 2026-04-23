Heliot Ramos News: Multi-hit effort in win

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Ramos singled in the fifth inning and added another base hit in the seventh before coming around to score. He has reached base in seven consecutive contests, batting .409 with seven RBI, four runs scored and two homers in 25 plate appearances during that span. Overall, the 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .274/.315/.393 with 13 RBI, nine runs scored and two long balls across 89 plate appearances this season.