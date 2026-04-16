Heliot Ramos News: Out of lineup again Thursday
Ramos is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cincinnati.
Ramos isn't dealing with any known injury, but this will be his second straight game he's been absent from the lineup. He did come off the bench to deliver an RBI single in Wednesday's contest, but Ramos is slashing just .234/.258/.266 with a 2:24 BB:K in his first 17 contests this season. Will Brennan, Drew Gilbert and Jung Hoo Lee will form the Giants' outfield trio again Thursday.
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