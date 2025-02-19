Heliot Ramos News: Pops homer in live BP

Ramos (hamstring/foot) took part in live batting practice against right-hander Justin Verlander during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos provided one of the highlights of the day during his round of BP, hitting a long home run that struck the scoreboard at Scottsdale Stadium. Though he impressed in his first full big-league campaign in 2024 with a .269/.322/.469 slash line to go with 22 home runs and six steals over 121 games, Ramos disclosed after the season that he had been dealing with a tight hamstring and plantar fasciitis down the stretch. Neither issue presented any reported complications during his offseason training program, and Ramos doesn't appear to be facing any restrictions during spring training. He's poised to handle an everyday role for the Giants in 2025 and will likely slot somewhere in the middle of the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitchers.