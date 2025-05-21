Heliot Ramos News: Salvages day with late homer

Ramos went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Kansas City.

Ramos started the day 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts before stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning and tagging Lucas Erceg for a two-run homer. The 25-year-old has been on a tear lately, sporting a seven-game hit streak and batting 23-for-51 (.451) with four homers and 14 RBI over his last 14 outings.