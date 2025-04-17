Heliot Ramos News: Scores twice in loss

Ramos went 1-for-4 with two runs scored during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Ramos lined a two-out double into center field and came around to score in the first frame. In the sixth, he reached first base on an error and scored again. It marked just the second time this season that he's scored twice in a game, with both instances coming in his last two appearances. The 25-year-old outfielder notched at least one hit in all four games of the Giants' series against the Phillies, going 5-for-17 with two doubles. Ramos has cooled off following a historic start to the 2025 campaign and is now slashing .225/.271/.413 with nine RBI, six doubles, three homers and a 4:24 BB:K across 85 plate appearances.