Heliot Ramos News: Smacks fourth homer
Ramos went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.
Ramos carved up the Pirates' pitching this weekend, going 6-for-13 with three RBI during the three-game series. That came after he was held hitless in consecutive games for the first time all year with back-to-back 0-for-4 performances against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday. The outfielder is batting a steady .272 with a .743 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 39 contests. Ramos continues to operate as the Giants' starting left fielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More