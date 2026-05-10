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Heliot Ramos News: Smacks fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:48pm

Ramos went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Ramos carved up the Pirates' pitching this weekend, going 6-for-13 with three RBI during the three-game series. That came after he was held hitless in consecutive games for the first time all year with back-to-back 0-for-4 performances against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday. The outfielder is batting a steady .272 with a .743 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 39 contests. Ramos continues to operate as the Giants' starting left fielder.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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