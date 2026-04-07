Henry Baez Injury: On shelf at Double-A
Double-A Midland placed Baez on the 7-day injured list April 2 with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
Acquired from San Diego in last year's Mason Miller trade, Baez dealt with a forearm injury at the end of 2025 and is now out indefinitely to start 2026.
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