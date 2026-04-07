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Henry Baez Injury: On shelf at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Double-A Midland placed Baez on the 7-day injured list April 2 with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Acquired from San Diego in last year's Mason Miller trade, Baez dealt with a forearm injury at the end of 2025 and is now out indefinitely to start 2026.

Henry Baez
Sacramento Athletics
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