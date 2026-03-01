Henry Baez headshot

Henry Baez News: Sent to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Baez was optioned to Double-A Midland on Sunday.

Baez will head to Double-A after tossing a scoreless inning, striking out two batters and hitting another, in his only appearance with the Athletics during spring training. The 23-year-old combined to produce a 2.36 ERA with 101 strikeouts over 110.2 innings in 24 starts with Double-A San Antonio and Double-A Midland last season.

Henry Baez
Sacramento Athletics
