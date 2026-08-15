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Henry Bolte News: Accounts for offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Bolte went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

It took a review to confirm, but Bolte opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the second inning. That would be all for the Athletics' scoring in the contest, but the outfielder had a strong individual performance, marking his third three-hit game in August. He's batting .314 (16-for-51) in August, lifting him up to .261 on the year with a .702 OPS, six homers, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases over 80 games.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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