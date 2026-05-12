Henry Bolte News: Added to major-league roster
The Athletics selected Bolte's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Bolte was off to a scorching-hot start at Las Vegas, slashing .348/.418/.658 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 177 plate appearances. The 22-year-old outfielder can handle all three outfield spots and could push the struggling Lawrence Butler (.179/.278/.282) for playing time in center field.
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