Henry Bolte News: Draws praise from manager

Bolte went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Bolte collected a pair of singles as part of a strong offensive showing for the Athletics on Sunday. Following the game, manager Mark Kotsay said, "There's a lot of us in that coaches' room that think [Bolte] has the ability to be a real star. He continues to make progress each year, both on the physicality side and the baseball side of just being a better hitter," Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Kotsay added, "The tools, the talent and the ability all align with this kid having an impact in our organization, hopefully sooner than later." Bolte is likely to open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas, but the 22-year-old earning a call-up at some point in 2026 appears to be a very realistic possibility.