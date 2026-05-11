Henry Bolte News: Moving up to big leagues

The Athletics are expected to call up Bolte from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With shortstop Jacob Wilson suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's loss to the Orioles that could send him to the injured list, Bolte looks like he could end up being promoted in a corresponding move to fill the open roster spot. Though he won't be a potential replacement option at shortstop for Wilson, Bolte could push the struggling Lawrence Butler (.560 OPS in 133 plate appearances) for regular playing time in the outfield. The 22-year-old Bolte has been one of the Pacific Coast League's hottest hitters through the first month and a half of the season, slashing .348/.418/.658 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 177 plate appearances.