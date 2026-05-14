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Henry Bolte News: Pair of hits in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Bolte started in center field and went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Bolte had an eventful big-league debut, tallying a pair of hits on groundballs to third base, one of which Nolan Gorman whiffed on in the second inning while the other was legged out for an infield single in the fourth frame. Bolte's lone out was still a productive one, as he lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for his first career RBI while also extending the Athletics' lead. The 22-year-old's promotion to the majors Tuesday came on the heels of a blistering stretch with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he posted an OPS north of 1.000 with 12 homers, 28 RBI, 41 runs and 17 stolen bases across 37 appearances. One of the organization's top prospects, Bolte should receive his fair share of opportunities in Sacramento, particularly in center field and against left-handed pitching.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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