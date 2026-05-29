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Henry Bolte News: Racks up three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Bolte went 3-for-4 in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees.

Bolte wasn't able to generate any runs, but he did his part at the plate. The outfielder's three hits were a new career high in a single game after he logged a trio of two-hit efforts in his first 14 contests. He's batting .319 with a .762 OPS, four RBI, three runs scored, two doubles and four stolen bases through 55 plate appearances, but he's still searching for his first big-league homer. There's still some long-term swing-and-miss concern, but he's struck out at a modest 20.0 percent rate so far in the majors while making enough contact to emerge as a starting option in center field.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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