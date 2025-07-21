Henry Bolte News: Red hot since return

Bolte (undisclosed) is 7-for-21 with seven RBI and four runs scored in five games since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Bolte was shelved at Double-A Midland due to an undisclosed injury June 30. He's been impressive since returning to health and is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, improving his average to .278 through eight games this season for the RockHounds.