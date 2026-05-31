Henry Bolte News: Relegated to bench Sunday
Bolte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in addition to committing an error in Saturday's 6-4 win, Bolte will head to the bench in the series finale. Lawrence Butler will replace Bolte as the Athletics' starting center fielder Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More