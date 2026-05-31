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Henry Bolte News: Relegated to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Bolte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in addition to committing an error in Saturday's 6-4 win, Bolte will head to the bench in the series finale. Lawrence Butler will replace Bolte as the Athletics' starting center fielder Sunday.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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