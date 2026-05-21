Henry Bolte News: Resting Thursday
Bolte is not in the lineup Thursday versus Angels.
Bolte started in the first three games of the four games series against the Angels. He's gone 2-for-13 with a double, walk and stolen base in the series, but he will begin the final game of the series on the bench. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes are the starting outfielders for the Athletics on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More