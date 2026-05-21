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Henry Bolte News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 3:20pm

Bolte is not in the lineup Thursday versus Angels.

Bolte started in the first three games of the four games series against the Angels. He's gone 2-for-13 with a double, walk and stolen base in the series, but he will begin the final game of the series on the bench. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes are the starting outfielders for the Athletics on Thursday.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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