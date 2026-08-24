Henry Bolte headshot

Henry Bolte News: Scores three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Bolte went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Twins.

Bolte didn't drive in a run but crossed the plate a career-high three times. The rookie has been hot at the plate in August, slashing .345/.406/.494 with three homers, eight RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases over 22 games. On the year, he's hitting .276/.352/.374 with six homers, 26 RBI, 37 runs and 14 stolen bases across 89 contests.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago