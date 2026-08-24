Henry Bolte News: Scores three times Monday

Bolte went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Twins.

Bolte didn't drive in a run but crossed the plate a career-high three times. The rookie has been hot at the plate in August, slashing .345/.406/.494 with three homers, eight RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases over 22 games. On the year, he's hitting .276/.352/.374 with six homers, 26 RBI, 37 runs and 14 stolen bases across 89 contests.