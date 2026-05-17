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Henry Bolte News: Sitting after four straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Bolte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Bolte started the past four games and went 5-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI. The 22-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and should get a fair amount of run while up with the big club. However, it'll be Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes that are in center and right field, respectively, for Sunday's series finale.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
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