Henry Bolte News: Sitting after four straight starts

Bolte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Bolte started the past four games and went 5-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI. The 22-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and should get a fair amount of run while up with the big club. However, it'll be Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes that are in center and right field, respectively, for Sunday's series finale.