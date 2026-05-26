Henry Bolte News: Sitting down Tuesday
Bolte isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Bolte has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, but the A's will keep him on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest while Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes start across the outfield.
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