Henry Bolte News: Three more hits in win

Bolte went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was Bolte's second three-hit effort in a row. All three hits were singles in Sunday's contest, but he did well to set the table atop the Athletics' lineup. The speedy outfielder is batting .267 on the year with a .711 OPS, six home runs, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases over 81 contests.