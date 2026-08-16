Henry Bolte headshot

Henry Bolte News: Three more hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bolte went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was Bolte's second three-hit effort in a row. All three hits were singles in Sunday's contest, but he did well to set the table atop the Athletics' lineup. The speedy outfielder is batting .267 on the year with a .711 OPS, six home runs, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases over 81 contests.

Henry Bolte
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Bolte See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
24 days ago