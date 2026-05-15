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Henry Davis News: Absent from lineup again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Phillies.

Davis had appeared set for nearly every day catching reps after Joey Bart (foot) went on the injured list earlier this week, but Endy Rodriguez is drawing a second start in a row behind the dish Friday. The two catchers could split starts fairly evenly while Bart is out unless someone distinguishes themselves.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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