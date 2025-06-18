Henry Davis News: Back in No. 2 role

Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Davis' brief run as the Pirates' No. 1 backstop appears to have come to an end after Pittsburgh activated Joey Bart from the 7-day injured list Tuesday. Bart will make his second straight start behind the plate Wednesday, while Davis takes a seat for the third game in a row after he had previously received a breather in this past Sunday's loss to the Cubs before Bart was activated.