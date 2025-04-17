Henry Davis News: Back on bench in Bart's return

Davis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

While Joey Bart (back) was out of the lineup for the previous five games, Davis drew four starts behind the dish and went 3-for-17 with a home run and two RBI during that stretch. Bart has made enough progress with his recovery to resume catching duties in Thursday's series finale, and assuming he steers clear of setbacks moving forward, he should see the bulk of the starts moving forward.