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Henry Davis News: Back on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

After taking a seat in two straight games last week, Davis had started behind the plate in five of the Pirates' ensuing eight contests but went just 2-for-16 with five strikeouts against two walks over that stretch. He'll hit the bench Sunday in favor of Joey Bart, and the two backstops look as though they could be stuck in a timeshare until either is able to get going at the plate.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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