Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Davis is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cardinals.

Davis will get a day off after starting at catcher in the first two games of the series. Joey Bart will be behind the dish and bat ninth for the Pirates.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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