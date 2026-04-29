Henry Davis News: Exiting starting nine
Davis is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Davis will get a day off after starting at catcher in the first two games of the series. Joey Bart will be behind the dish and bat ninth for the Pirates.
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