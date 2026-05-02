Henry Davis News: Goes yard twice in rout
Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Reds.
The 26-year-old backstop launched a solo homer off Brady Singer in the fourth inning before belting a two-run shot off Zach Maxwell in the fifth. The long balls were the first of the season for Davis, and his first extra-base hits of any kind since April 7. On the season, he's slashing a meager .176/.273/.309 with one steal, six RBI and 10 runs in 26 games, and Davis will need more than one big performance to get on the fantasy radar in most formats.
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