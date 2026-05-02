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Henry Davis News: Goes yard twice in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

The 26-year-old backstop launched a solo homer off Brady Singer in the fourth inning before belting a two-run shot off Zach Maxwell in the fifth. The long balls were the first of the season for Davis, and his first extra-base hits of any kind since April 7. On the season, he's slashing a meager .176/.273/.309 with one steal, six RBI and 10 runs in 26 games, and Davis will need more than one big performance to get on the fantasy radar in most formats.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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