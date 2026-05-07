Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Davis isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Davis will step out of the starting nine Thursday after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's contest. Joey Bart will do the catching for starter Mitch Keller.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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