Henry Davis News: Idle Thursday
Davis isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Davis will step out of the starting nine Thursday after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's contest. Joey Bart will do the catching for starter Mitch Keller.
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