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Henry Davis News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Davis is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals.

After starting eight of the first 11 games of the season, Davis has been in the lineup just three times across the past eight tilts. Davis' production at the plate has picked up a bit recently, but he's slashing just .216/.326/.297 overall. Joey Bart (.136/.231/.273) has been even worse, but he might have inched past Davis on the depth chart.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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