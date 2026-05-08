Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Losing time to Bart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Davis isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

Friday will mark the fourth time in Pittsburgh's last five games that Joey Bart has started over Davis at catcher, which suggests that the latter has fallen a spot on the depth chart. It's an understandable choice, as Davis has slashed just .156/.253/.273 across 88 plate appearances to begin the season.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago