Henry Davis News: Losing time to Bart
Davis isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Friday will mark the fourth time in Pittsburgh's last five games that Joey Bart has started over Davis at catcher, which suggests that the latter has fallen a spot on the depth chart. It's an understandable choice, as Davis has slashed just .156/.253/.273 across 88 plate appearances to begin the season.
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