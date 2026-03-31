Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Not starting Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Davis is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Reds.

Davis has started all three games versus right-handers but will yield to Joey Bart at catcher for the second time in two tilts against lefties. The former No. 1 overall pick is 2-for-11 with a 2:3 BB:K in the early going this season for Pittsburgh.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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