Henry Davis News: Not starting Tuesday's game
Davis is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Reds.
Davis has started all three games versus right-handers but will yield to Joey Bart at catcher for the second time in two tilts against lefties. The former No. 1 overall pick is 2-for-11 with a 2:3 BB:K in the early going this season for Pittsburgh.
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