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Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

After going just 5-for-47 at the plate since the start of May, Davis will sit for the third time in Pittsburgh's last four games. Endy Rodriguez will start behind the plate Saturday and bat seventh.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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