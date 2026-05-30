Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
After going just 5-for-47 at the plate since the start of May, Davis will sit for the third time in Pittsburgh's last four games. Endy Rodriguez will start behind the plate Saturday and bat seventh.
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