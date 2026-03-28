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Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Davis went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in a run during Pittsburgh's Opening Day loss, and he'll now get a chance to rest Saturday. Joey Bart will catch for Mitch Keller instead and bat eighth.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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