Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Davis went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in a run during Pittsburgh's Opening Day loss, and he'll now get a chance to rest Saturday. Joey Bart will catch for Mitch Keller instead and bat eighth.
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