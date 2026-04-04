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Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

After going just 3-for-17 (.176) through his first seven games, Davis will move to the bench Saturday. Joey Bart will catch for starter Carmen Mlodzinski instead and bat ninth.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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