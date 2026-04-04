Henry Davis News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Davis isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
After going just 3-for-17 (.176) through his first seven games, Davis will move to the bench Saturday. Joey Bart will catch for starter Carmen Mlodzinski instead and bat ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central31 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions81 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More