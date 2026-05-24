Henry Davis News: Part of timeshare with Rodriguez
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Though he's seen his playing time pick back up since Joey Bart (foot) landed on the injured list May 12, Davis looks to be part of a timeshare at catcher with Endy Rodriguez. Davis and Rodriguez have now alternated turns behind the dish over the Bucs' last six games.
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