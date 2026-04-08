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Henry Davis News: Receiving breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

After starting behind the plate in each of the Pirates' last three games, Davis will get a breather as Pittsburgh concludes its homestand with a day game after a night game. Joey Bart will catch for starting pitcher Mitch Keller on Wednesday.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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