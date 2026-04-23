Henry Davis News: Resting Thursday
Davis is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Rangers.
Davis went 0-for-5 with a walk across the first two games of the series against the Rangers, but he will get a routine breather for the final game of the series. Joey Bart has the start behind the plate Thursday and is batting ninth.
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