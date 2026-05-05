Henry Davis News: Resting Tuesday
Davis isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks
Davis will sit on the bench for a second consecutive game after going just 2-for-15 with a pair of home runs over his last four starts. Joey Bart will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
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