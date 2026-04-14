Henry Davis News: Resting Tuesday
Davis isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Davis will retreat to the bench Tuesday after going 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and a steal in Monday's series opener. Joey Bart will handle catching duties instead and bat ninth.
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