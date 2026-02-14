Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Reworking stance and swing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Davis studied the biomechanics of his swing this offseason and has made adjustments to both his stance and swing, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Davis has reversed his scouting report as a prospect early in his big-league career, struggling as a hitter but becoming a solid defensive option at catcher. He acknowledged that he lost his rhythm at the plate and was not close to reaching an answer by solely watching film and working in the batting cage, so he worked with hitting coach Matt Hague to change his stance this offseason. Davis is reportedly more upright and no longer rests the bat on his shoulder, with the goal being to improve against high-spin and high-velocity pitches. While the Pirates remain optimistic about Davis' ability to develop as a hitter, the reality remains that he has hit just .181/.262/.294 across 660 plate appearances in the majors.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
